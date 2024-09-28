Kumi farmers turn groundnut husks into briquettes to combat air pollution and deforestation

Air pollution, especially from wood fuel, is increasing in rural areas where wood and charcoal are the main sources of cooking fuel. The high population growth rate has also led to deforestation for charcoal burning on an unprecedented scale. Now, a group of over two hundred groundnut farmers from Akibwi Village, North Division, in Kumi Municipality, are turning groundnut husks into briquettes as one of the ways to reduce air pollution and deforestation.