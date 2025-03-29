Kinshasa reacts to Gen. Muhoozi's comments on Congo conflict

Authorities in Kinshasa have again expressed disappointment with comments attributed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, over the conflict in that country. Congolese General Jac Chaligonza said he was upset by comments carried on the social media app X this week, in which Uganda's military chief reportedly threatened to seize a city in northern Congo, following attempts by the M23 to move on Kisangani. However, UPDF spokesperson Col. Chris Magezi was quick to dismiss the comments, insisting that Ugandan forces had no ill will toward Congo and that the X platform is not an official channel, so people should not take it seriously.