Kidnapped chef unsure of future after extradition to Uganda

The Indian chef Mukesh Menaria, who had allegedly been kidnapped by his bosses from their residence in Luweero, says that he is unsure of what to do next after Interpol in Uganda extradited him from Tanzania last week. Speaking to NTV, Chef Menaria said he is uncertain whether he will ever return to Switzerland, where he worked for his accused boss Pankaj Oswal for seven years as a Swiss citizen. On Monday, the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Kampala paraded the chef and his son, Vishnu Menaria, and explained that their investigations began after Swiss police contacted them about the missing chef. The chef had reported his boss to the Swiss police over alleged mistreatment, but his phone went off after the report.