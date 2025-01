KCCA meets Mpigi leaders over Buyala landfill site

Kampala Capital City Authority has apologized to the Mpigi district leadership over the illegal dumping of garbage on land acquired by KCCA in Buyala. Mpigi leaders and local residents had protested, claiming they were not consulted and that the dumping undermined their leadership and harmed their reputation. They demanded that KCCA halt the garbage dumping until they engage with residents and consider the environmental impacts.