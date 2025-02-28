Kaziimba asks NEMA to go after powerful wetland encroaches

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has criticised the National Environmental Management Authority for its selective eviction of people, said to have settled in wetlands, while some of the more affluent are left to stay in these same places. Archbishop Kaziimba says this practice is responsible for the proliferation of wetlands in the country. His call came as he launched Environmental Month in the Church of Uganda.