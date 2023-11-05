Kavule NUP headquaters: Business owners weigh on their new neighbours

The launch of the National Unity Platform offices in Makerere Kavule, has raised some optimism among business owners, although some are nervous that the activities of this opposition party could impact their operations over time. However, as BAKER MULINDE reports, some in the food sector are still recounting the losses encountered on Thursday and Friday when security officials deployed at Makerere Kavule to stop the party from launching their headquarters.