Katuna border has been closed for nearly three years

The Uganda-Rwanda relations that turned frosty forcing a 3-year border closure have a history that goes back beyond 2019. Even when it is still unclear on whose negotiations the decision to re-open the Katuna border was taken, deliberations over the issue have been ongoing and handled by several personalities including a select panel of Presidents and envoys, but most recently President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Tonight Walter Mwesigye takes us back from where it all began.