Katumba suspects appear in court amid drama

Grade One Magistrate Pontiano Odwori of Nakawa court has stopped the indictment of 8 suspects in Gen Katumba shooting to the high court, to be heard on Wednesday at 12pm. This was after the defence lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima contested the amended charge sheet as defective. The suspects who are being held in Luzira and Kigo prisons have been in detention for 6 months. Odwori adjourned proceedings until Wednesday.