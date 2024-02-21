Katanga daughters, two co-accused are released on bail

The High Court in Kampala has granted bail to Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, two sisters accused of destroying valuable evidence in the murder case of their father, Henry Katanga. Justice Isaac Muwata ruled that the bail applicants had presented two exceptional circumstances of ill health, permanent places of residence, and substantial sureties. The court ordered each sister to pay 2 million shillings in cash and deposit their travel documents with the court before leaving Luzira prison. The two sisters are jointly charged with their jailed 55-year-old Mother Molly Katanga who is accused of shooting her husband at the family home in Mbuya on 2nd November 2023.