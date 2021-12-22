Katakwi land board suspended over illegal giveaway of land

The State Minister for Urban development, Obiga Kania Mario, has suspended the Katakwi district Land board and ordered the immediate arrest of all its members for the alleged illegal allocation of over twelve thousand acres of land in Okore Sub-county to a private developer. Community members told the government team that between 2001 and 2012, they were displaced from their ancestral land by the Karimojong cattle rustlers and were forced to flee their homes. The grabbers took advantage of their absence in the eight parishes.