Kasese joyfully welcomes back Omusinga’s guards

A cacophonous atmosphere blanketed Kasese town today, halting business activities in this jurisdiction after at least 62 Royal Guards who were recently released after spending seven years in prison, finally returned home. The Kingdom Premier, Mr. Joseph Kule Muranga, revealed that the Kingdom with the help of the Central Government, was already drawing plans for the official return of the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere back to the palace. He adds that this will only become a reality after completing the construction of a new palace because the old one was heavily damaged during the clashes in 2016.