Kasana Luweero diocese gets a caretaker head

Kasana Luweero Diocesan Vicar General Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga has been appointed to be the caretaker of the province, following the elevation of Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, to head Kampala Archdiocese. Monsignor Mpanga will look after the diocese in the absence of Archbishop Ssemogerere until Pope Francis appoints a new bishop