KARUMA DAM: A tale of delays and controversies | PANORAMA

The Karuma Hydropower Project was commissioned this week on Thursday adding 600 Megawatts to the national grid and raising Uganda’s generation capacity to 2,046 Megawatts, mostly from hydropower. Construction of the largest underground power plant in Africa started eleven years ago, with an initial completion timeline of 5 years only for the project to run into strong headwinds of defects. Even then, the project’s story is a tale of delays and controversies. We have more in this week’s episode of Panorama.