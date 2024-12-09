Karua denied practicing certificate as Besigye lead lawyer

The Law Council has denied Martha Karua, the lead lawyer of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale, a temporary practicing certificate on several grounds. In a communication to Karua, the Law Council indicated that the intention of bringing her on board as the lead lawyer for Besigye and Lutale is not purely professional but is tinged with a political agenda. However, as DANIEL KIBET reports, Karua has dismissed the Law Council’s decision to deny her a temporary certificate as one made in bad faith. This raises questions over Dr. Besigye and Lutale’s trial tomorrow in the court martial.