Kapchorwa sacco launches training Center for Girls

The Kapchorwa Municipality Tailors Emyooga Sacco, in the hills of Kapchorwa, prides itself on being a beacon of hope for young girls who have had to abandon their educational pursuits due to economic hardships. After receiving an initial seed capital of 30 million, followed by an additional 20 million from the government under the Emyooga Initiative, a portion of these funds was dedicated to establishing a training center. This center aims to enhance the skills of not only the Sacco members but also the distressed young girls in the community, as Herbert Kamoga reports.