Kanungu residents struggle with non-communicable diseases

Kanungu residents are struggling to access quality healthcare services due to an insufficient drug supply at health facilities and high medical bills. As a result, many people resort to herbal medicine or stay at home instead of seeking medical treatment. This has contributed to a high rate of non-communicable diseases, as many residents avoid regular checkups due to the high costs. In some cases, patients are diagnosed at health facilities but are then advised to purchase medication from pharmacies.