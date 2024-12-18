Kampala University Netball team reaches quarterfinals

Uganda's representatives in handball and netball continued to perform well in the 13th edition of the East Africa University Games currently underway at Maseno University in Kenya. The defending netball champions, Kampala University, won all three of their group games, including an 89-23 victory against Dar-es-Salaam, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Jesse Assiimwe-coached team received a boost with the return of their captain, Gloria Ayaa, who had been in Namibia for the Africa Netball Championship with the She Cranes.