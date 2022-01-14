Kampala Minister launches move to fix roads

The State Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye has revealed that the city's managing authority has started on a five-year plan to rehabilitate and construct new all-purpose roads within the city. The minister says the campaign that has started will mainly focus on the central business District before spreading out to other divisions within the city. His comments came as he presided over the rehabilitation of Katuuso rise in Makindye division, a project that will take 6 months, at a cost of 1.4bn Uganda shillings.