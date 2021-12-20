Kampala headteachers trained in preparation for reopening

Like their colleagues across the country, Primary school heads and teachers in Kampala are undergoing a training session to understand ahead of the reopening of schools on 10th January, as earlier communicated by the Education Ministry. The school heads have been told to adopt a shift system to allow health breaks and suspend the holding of assemblies to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. NTV’s Raymond Tamale attended Monday’s session, which was organized by Kampala Capital City Authority in conjunction with Cheshire Services Uganda at Nakasero Primary School in Kampala