Kampala Archbishop calls for end to mistreatment of detainees

The newly installed Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has called for an end to torture, murder and disobedience of court orders by security agents in the country. The Archbishop's call came as he celebrated his second mass as head of the archdiocese at Lubaga Cathedral to mark the consecrated life. He urged the clergy, including priests, nuns and monks to use the platforms they have to speak against injustices in society.