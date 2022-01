KAKWENZA CASE: Lawyers file writ of habeas corpus in high court

A day after Makindye Court Grade One Magistrate Irene Nambatya ordered for the release of Kakwenza Rukira-Bashaija's from Police Custody, he remains under detention. Consequently, his lawyer Luimbazi Nalukoola has filed a fresh Habeas Corpus order with the high court registry. The lawyer says the detainee deserves to have his day in court, having spent more than the stipulated 48 hours in custody.