Kagame criticizes EAC over unpaid contributions, DRC troop withdrawal

The Rwandan government has expressed concern over the failure of some East African Community (EAC) states to remit statutory contributions. President Paul Kagame raised this issue in a statement read on his behalf, criticizing the lack of sanctions against the defaulters. The president, who made a brief stop in Arusha for the EAC summit, also questioned the absence of an official explanation for the unilateral withdrawal of DR Congo troops from the peacekeeping mission. Kagame, who arrived on the day marking the 25th anniversary of the EAC revival, left shortly after the public event began.