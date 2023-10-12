Kagadi authorities call for support to small-holder farmers

Authorities in Kagadi District have asked the Central Government through the Ministry of Agriculture to start supporting small-holder farmers to improve their production processes. They say the government has been giving assistance to commercial farmers in the district hence leaving out the nucleus farmers yet they also have the potential to add value to their produce. Denis Namara Bindeeba, Uganda’s Representative to the East African Legislative Assembly says for agriculture to prosper in the country, all stakeholders have to be brought on board.