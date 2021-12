Kadaga happy with regional advocacy against FGM

The Woman Member of Parliament for Kamuli Rebecca Kadaga has launched 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence saying it is crucial to give girls first priority. Kadaga, who is also the first Deputy Prime minister and minister for East African community affairs, says it is good to see governments coming together to fight female genital mutilation. The campaign is for the districts of Kamuli, Iganga, Kampala, Wakiso and Napak among others.