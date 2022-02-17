KABOWA MURDERS: Security guard to appear in court on murder, robbery charges

Geoffrey Duku who is a key suspect in the double murder of Patrick Turyasingura and Roland Akaturinda on January 29th, 2002 and February 3rd, 2022 in Kabowa is expected to be presented in court tomorrow to answer charges of murder and aggravated robbery after being found in possession of mobile handset belonging to Patrick Turyasingura Charles Twine the criminal investigation department spokesperson says Duku confessed to both murders.