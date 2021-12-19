Kabarole residents cry out over deaths by elephants

Residents in Ssebitoli Village, Busoro sub-county have decried delayed compensation from government following intermittent attacks by elephants from Kibale National park in Kabarore district. A family that has lost two family members and gardens told NTV that their attempts to get their compensation has been futile because they have been asked for bribes in government offices to get help. Ministers of tourism spent a day in Kabarore meeting these families and gave them a reassurance for help.