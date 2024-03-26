Justice Buteera urges case backlog solutions in Bunyoro

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has asked judicial officers to promote alternative resolutions to address case backlogs in the Bunyoro sub-region. Buteera made these remarks during a Court of Appeal criminal session, the first of its kind in the Masindi judicial area, where 25 criminal cases will be handled. The cases include seven murder cases, four aggravated robbery cases, seven aggravated defilement cases, two rape cases, three cases of obtaining money by false pretense, and one for manslaughter, among others. Masindi Government Prison, which is supposed to host 266 inmates, currently has over 1,000 inmates.