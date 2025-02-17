Jua Kali Project faces challenges, yet some groups thrive

The Jua Kali project, supported by the Ugandan government through the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development, aims to improve livelihoods. However, beneficiaries face challenges such as poor enterprise selection, lack of electricity, and inadequate capacity to manage businesses. Rural areas, especially in Lango, struggle with electricity supply, affecting the success of projects like bread baking and sewing. Nonetheless, some groups, such as the Burlobo Tailoring Women group, have thrived, using profits to invest in land. Others, like the Bedijo group, offer services for community events, while the Apit Pe Pa women's group operates a local hotel and provides revolving loans for businesses. The government has introduced complementary initiatives to address these challenges, and the program, launched in 2016, continues to grow.