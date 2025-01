Joel Ssenyonyi calls for sanity in armed forces

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has called for sanity within the armed forces, as many of them have been caught on the wrong side of the law. This comes as the State Minister for Kampala, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, was presenting a statement on the NRA celebrations, which are set to be held this Sunday in Mubende District.