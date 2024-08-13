Jinja nurses ask government to recruit more staff members

Pediatric Nurses under their umbrella Uganda National Association of Paediatric and Child Health Nurses are worried about the small number of pediatric nurses in the country. According to them, Uganda has below 400 certified pediatric nurses and few are deployed to work by the Ministry of Health. Dr. Emmanuel Tenywa, the in charge of Nalufenya Children’s Hospital, says government should emphasize training more pediatric doctors because they are critical in saving infants.