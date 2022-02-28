Isingiro refugee camp gets new and clean water source

Over 1, 200 individuals in Rubondo Nakivale Settlement Camp located in Isingiro district will now have access to clean safe water after a solarised water pump was built in the area. The solarised water pump which is an initiative of government and opportunity bank along with other partners will help address the water scarcity issue that the people of Nakivale have struggled with for a long time. Nakivale resettlement camp is home to about 150,000 refugees from 13 different countries.