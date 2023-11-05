Ireland supports Karamoja’s youth skilling bid

The Government of Ireland has unveiled 25 million Euros, or about one hundred billion shillings to support the Education sector in the Karamoja sub-region. The grant will also cover other projects like school feeding, the expansion of girls' dormitories in several schools, and other essential school needs. The grant announcement came during the visit of the delegation from the Ireland Embassy in Uganda and the minister for disaster preparedness and refugees Esther Anyakun.