International market conditions blamed for high pump prices

Government says that the persistent high prices for fuel in the country are due to the fact that costs on the international market are high. For over a month now, the price of a litre of petrol has been over 5,000 shillings up from 3,800 in mid-January. The spike was first blamed on a shortage from a strike by fuel tanker drivers protesting COVID-19 restrictions at Malaba and Busia borders with Kenya. But the commissioner in charge of petroleum supply Rev Frank Tukwasibwe says that unless the international prices come down, local prices could rise even higher.