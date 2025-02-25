Infectious Diseases Institute operating on tight budget after freeze in USAID support

The Infectious Diseases Institute says it is operating on a tight budget, following a freeze in support of 9.2 million dollars, or approximately 33.8 billion shillings, in USAID support for HIV, TB, and orphans. The Institute's Executive Director, Dr. Andrew Kambugu, says the projects were partnerships with the government, critical for activities like tracking and enrolling TB patients on treatment. And as Walter Mwesigye reports, Dr. Kambugu has urged the government to scale up an HIV drug dispensing innovation developed by his team that offers some relief during the 90-day freeze, especially with human resources.