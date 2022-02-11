IMPROVING TRANSPORT ORDER: Gov’t begins registering boda boda operators in Kampala

The Ministry of Kampala together with the works ministry has launched the registration of all bodaboda riders, in order to streamline their operations within the city center and surrounding divisions. According to the state minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye during this registration, bodaboda riders will receive uniforms as well as identification cards showing their stages of operation.He further points out that all registered bodaboda riders will also undergo a refresher training, before receiving licenses that will be given to them by the ministry of works and transport. As such, Kyofatogabye has urged all bodaboda operators to comply with the registration exercise if they want to continue operation in Kampala come July 1st.