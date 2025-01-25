Implication of government's ban on replenish supplement

Malnutrition remains a silent but deadly crisis in the Karamoja sub-region. For years, Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) has been a lifeline for severely malnourished children, offering hope in a region grappling with chronic food insecurity. However, a recent health scare has turned this solution into a concern, leaving communities and health workers searching for safe alternatives. The suspension of REPLENISH has shaken Amudat District after 41 cases of severe side effects, including vomiting, diarrhea, and blood in stool, were reported among malnourished children. District leaders are questioning why the government failed to thoroughly test the product before distribution, further complicating efforts to save lives in this vulnerable community. Our reporter brings us closer to the unfolding crisis in Amudat.