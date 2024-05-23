IGP designate faces scrutiny over police welfare and Human Rights record

The Inspector General of Police Designate, Abbas Byakagaba, appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee to be vetted for his new role. He left without a word to the media, but sources in the committee told NTV that he had been questioned about his plans to improve the welfare of the police and what he would do about the Force's continued poor record in observing human rights. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, who also sits on the Appointments Committee, says he did not give his approval of Byakagaba and his Deputy Designate, James Ochaya, until they proved their worth for the job. The sources said the majority of the committee members approved the appointments.