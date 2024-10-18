IGG stops Kiteezi garbage project due to irregular selection of investor

The Inspector General of Government has directed the acting KCCA director Frank Rusa to halt the operations of Jaspong Group of Companies, which was earlier introduced by the government to manage the Kiteezi Garbage Landfill. In her Thursday letter, the IGG, Beti Kamya raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the procurement of the investor, and called for an investigation into these allegations before the company starts its operations.