IGG initiates research to unearth extent of corruption in government recruitment

The Inspectorate of Government is set to conduct research on the cost and the extent of corruption in the recruitment of staff in local government and government agencies. The exercise that starts in August 2023 will be conducted in selected districts for three months. Speaking on the sidelines of the dissemination meeting on the cost of corruption in Uganda in Apac Municipality, John Bosco Mwebesa, the Manager, Research and Learning at the Inspectorate of Government said they want to establish how much money citizens are paying every year to secure government jobs.