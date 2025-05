IFAD boosts support to Uganda’s agriculture sector with $140 million

The Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Mohamed El Ghazaly, has revealed that the fund has increased its support to Uganda to a total of 140 million US dollars to strengthen the agricultural sector. El Ghazaly made the announcement during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, at her office in Kampala. We have more in this report...