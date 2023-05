Hundreds of catholic pilgrims set off from Jinja

With less than a week to Martyrs’ Day, hundreds of people from the Jinja diocese making the journey to Namugongo started walking this morning. The group was flagged off by Bishop Charles Martin Wamika of St. Joseph Cathedral in Jinja and traffic came to a standstill as the pilgrimage started. Jinja diocese is hosting this year’s Marty's Day celebrations at the Catholic shrine.