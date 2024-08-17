How several Busia youth started a successful Emyooga SACCO

In Budibya Village, Masinya Sub-County, Busia District, a dynamic group of young entrepreneurs is revolutionizing the local shoe-making industry. Known as the Bumunji Shoe-makers Youth Group, they specialize in crafting both school and official shoes, blending quality with community spirit. Their production capabilities skyrocketed following a 10 million shilling loan from the Emyooga Initiative, enabling them to increase output from just 10 to over 50 pairs daily. What sets the group apart is their dedication to uplifting the community. By recruiting and training school dropouts, they provide valuable vocational skills and a reliable source of income, empowering a new generation with the means to succeed.