Housemaid sentenced to 40 years for torturing four-year-old girl in Kira

A housemaid who was captured on CCTV camera last week brutalizing a four-year-old girl in Kikoko Zone, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, has pleaded guilty to torturing the girl and causing bodily harm to her for soiling her pants. The 37-year-old Precious Tuhuhirwe appeared before Kira Court Chief Magistrate Shallon Niwaha, who sentenced her to 40 years in prison. After being arrested last week, the unscrupulous housemaid begged the girl's family and Ugandans to forgive her