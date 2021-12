Hoima authorities worried as child labour rises

Hoima District Stakeholders have expressed concern over the increasing cases of Child Labor during the lockdown. According to UBOS statistics, 28% of children nationally are involved in child labor . The Albertine region that comprises of Kikuube and Hoima have about 84,000 children in child labor , a trend, which according to leaders of the region is very alarming especially when schools are in gearing to re-open after several months of closure.