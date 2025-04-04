High court grants Eron Kiiza 20 Million shilling bail after contempt conviction appeal

The High Court in Kampala has today granted human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza a cash bail of 20 million shillings. This comes after an appeal against his earlier conviction for contempt of court by the General Court Martial. Eron Kiiza, a prominent advocate for civil liberties, was arrested and convicted for contempt of court on January 7th and sentenced to nine months in prison. At the time, Kiiza had been representing opposition figures Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Haji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya before the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye.