Hepatitis B: Low coverage of testing and treatment is biggest gap

Today is the international day to commemorate Hepatitis. It is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners, and the public, and highlight the need for a greater global response. July 28 was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus. However, low coverage of testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030. Tonight, Walter Mwesigye speaks to Emmanuel Lutamaguzi, who lives with Hepatitis B and now advocates for awareness about the hepatitis infection.