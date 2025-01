Heathens Rugby club whip Elgon Wolves by 83 to 6

In local rugby, Heathens Rugby Club smashed Elgon Wolves 83 to 6 at the Kyaddondo Rugby Grounds in Game Week 3 of the Uganda Rugby Championship. The win helped the champions register a third consecutive victory to remain top of the table, while Elgon Wolves sit rock bottom after losing their first 3 league games of the campaign.