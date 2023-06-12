Health workers at Kawolo Hospital protest late pay

Patients in Lugazi Municipality are today stranded after health workers at Kawolo General Hospital went on strike, in protest over delayed pay. The disgruntled health workers say they have not been paid for over three months. The medical workers expressed frustration with their superiors over the matter and vowed not to return to work until their salaries were paid. As Nobert Natukunda reports, all this comes at a time when the health sector is struggling to resolve a growing mountain of crises.