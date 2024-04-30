Health worker arrested for medical supply theft in Apac

Police at Apac Central Police Station are holding a volunteer health worker attached to Apac Hospital in Apac Municipality, who is accused of stealing medical supplies. The female nurse, whose name is withheld, was arrested on Saturday following a tip-off from a concerned citizen. Apac Deputy RDC, Joan Apio, responded after receiving a tip that some medical supplies were being smuggled out of the hospital and intercepted the boda-boda rider who was reportedly hired to transport the stolen medical supplies out of the hospital. Police recovered syringes, dozens of pairs of scissors, and drugs, among others.