Health officials arrested for stealing, selling government drugs

Two Bwizi Bwera Health Centre IV workers have been arrested for allegedly stealing hospital drugs from the facility store. According to the Mbarara District Resident Commissioner, Mr. Emmy Kateera Turyabagyenyi, a drug store keeper and a dispenser have been forging signatures to steal drugs since 2020 and supplying them to ghost health centres. This was revealed after the office of the RDC received a letter from the Ministry of Health questioning the shortfalls in accountability for the drugs delivered to the district over the previous four financial years.